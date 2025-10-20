Boeing 747 overshoots Hong Kong runway, partially submerges in sea

20 October 2025 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

A cargo Boeing 747 belonging to Emirates skidded off the northern runway of Hong Kong International Airport during landing and partially submerged in the sea.

Azernews reports that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. local time and resulted in the death of one person. Before sliding into the water, the aircraft collided with an airport ground service vehicle, pushing it into the sea.

Fortunately, the crew members escaped unharmed. The northern runway of the airport was temporarily closed following the accident.