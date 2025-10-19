Azerbaijani cardiologists strengthen ties with China’s Tsinghua University Hospital

19 October 2025 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology has visited the First Hospital of Tsinghua University — one of China’s most prestigious medical institutions, Azernews reports.

The hospital’s president, Professor Zhang Mingkui, highlighted Tsinghua University’s strong position among the world’s top 20 universities, its leading role in medical education, advanced technological capabilities, and international academic cooperation platforms.

Director of the hospital’s Heart Center, Professor Wang Lianyi, delivered a presentation on the center’s clinical focus areas, scientific priorities, and international research programs. He spoke about the latest achievements in cardiac surgery, cardiovascular imaging technologies, and translational research, emphasizing real opportunities for joint scientific projects.

Professor Gulnaz Dadashova, Director of the Azerbaijan Scientific Research Institute of Cardiology, and the institute’s senior researcher, PhD in Medicine Vusal Hajiyev, gave detailed presentations on the current state of cardiology in Azerbaijan, the scientific and practical outcomes of recent healthcare reforms, and the country’s ongoing innovative medical initiatives.

Professor Dadashova outlined the institute’s activities, scientific departments, research directions, and international cooperation priorities. She emphasized that joint projects with advanced countries like China could make a significant contribution to the training of young cardiologists and surgeons, as well as to translational science and technological knowledge exchange.

Vusal Hajiyev shared Azerbaijan’s experience in developing national programs for cardiac surgery and heart failure, highlighting the implementation of advanced procedures such as TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation), ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation), and hybrid revascularization surgeries.

The Azerbaijani delegation also discussed recent changes in the national healthcare system, including the introduction of mandatory health insurance and the expansion of cardiology services in regional hospitals. Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan aims to become a regional hub in this field and an active partner in international scientific collaboration.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on potential joint research in areas such as heart failure, revascularization technologies, regenerative therapies, and the use of artificial intelligence in cardiology. They also discussed opportunities for clinical training exchanges, joint PhD programs, scientific conferences, and collaborative publications.

Concluding with a Q&A session, the meeting reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to long-term cooperation. The parties agreed to plan joint research projects, researcher exchanges, and mutual participation in international initiatives in the near future.

The visit marks an important step toward deepening cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the fields of cardiology research and clinical medical education.