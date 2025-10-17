Azerbaijan participates in Geneva session on transboundary water management [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 14:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The 6th joint session of the Working Groups on Integrated Water Resources Management and Monitoring and Assessment under the International Water Convention on Transboundary Waters was held in Geneva, Switzerland, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan was represented by Rafig Verdiyev, Head of the Cadastre, Accounting and Registry Department of the State Supervision Service for Water Use and Protection under the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA).

The session focused on the implementation of the Water Convention’s 2025–2027 work program, global efforts to advance the Convention, and follow-up on decisions adopted at the 10th Session of the Parties in Ljubljana.

During his speech, Verdiyev highlighted the decline of the Caspian Sea level, the effects of climate change on transboundary waters, and the importance of regional cooperation. He called on the Convention Secretariat and international partners to provide further support for joint initiatives.

He also emphasised that Azerbaijan has been an active member of the Convention for many years and continues to prioritise water resources management and climate change adaptation.