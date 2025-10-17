Baku, Tabriz discuss sister city partnership and cooperation in Garabagh reconstruction

17 October 2025 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku and Tabriz are exploring the establishment of a sister city partnership aimed at strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two cities, Azernews reports.

Mayor of Tabriz Yaghoub Houshyar made the remarks while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3).

He noted that Baku has already been declared a sister city with many capitals and major urban centers around the world, adding that a similar partnership with Tabriz is also possible.

“The idea of establishing a sister city relationship between Baku and Tabriz has been discussed before,” Houshyar said. “We hope that concrete steps will be taken in this direction in the near future. Based on the agreement between our heads of state, cultural weeks will be organized in three cities — one in Tabriz and another in Baku.”

The mayor emphasized that organizing such cultural events will contribute to the expansion of social and cultural ties between the two cities. The first of these events is planned to be held next year.

Speaking further, Houshyar noted that entrepreneurs from Tabriz are showing strong interest in participating in the reconstruction and development efforts in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

“There is already coordination in this area, and broader participation is possible in the future,” he said. “It is natural for Tabriz-based businesses to be involved in Garabagh’s rehabilitation, education, and infrastructure projects, and this initiative is supported at the state level.”

The mayor concluded that such cooperation would not only foster city-level partnerships but also deepen the friendship and understanding between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran.