SMEs strengthen backbone of Turkish economy with expanding access to credit

15 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the backbone of the Turkish economy, have made a strong start to 2025 on the credit front. According to data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK), the volume of loans extended to SMEs reached 5 trillion 399 billion 539 million Turkish liras (≈ $163.6 billion) in the eight-month period between December 2024 and August 2025.

