Global electric vehicle sales hit record high in September

Global sales of all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose 26% in September compared to the previous year, reaching a record 2.1 million units. This growth was driven primarily by strong demand in China and a recent increase in tax incentives in the United States, Azernews reports.

