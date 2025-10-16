Sri Lanka eases visa rules to attract more tourists this season

16 October 2025 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Sri Lanka is set to launch several initiatives to enhance facilities and services for foreign visitors ahead of the upcoming tourist season, the President's Media Division (PMD) announced in a statement on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Among the measures are efforts to simplify visa issuance and streamline the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) process, making it easier and faster for travelers to enter the country. The number of airport counters will also be increased to reduce congestion, while more online ticketing options will be introduced at popular paid-entry attractions to improve convenience.

These decisions were made during a meeting of the Special Task Force appointed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, held at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday. The task force is focused on taking concrete steps to boost the country’s tourism industry, which is a vital sector for Sri Lanka’s economy.

As of October 12, Sri Lanka has welcomed a total of 1,788,235 tourists, signaling a strong recovery and growing interest from global travelers after the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Tourism officials are optimistic that these new initiatives will further accelerate growth and enhance visitor experience.