California passes law protecting children from AI chatbot risks

By Alimat Aliyeva

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a groundbreaking law regulating chatbots powered by artificial intelligence. The new legislation requires platforms to clearly notify users when they are interacting with a chatbot rather than a human. For minors, this notification must be displayed every three hours during use. Additionally, companies are mandated to implement protocols to prevent the dissemination of self-harming content and to refer users exhibiting suicidal thoughts to crisis service providers, Azernews reports.

This bill is among several signed by Newsom on Monday aimed at regulating technology companies. Other new laws address issues such as age verification, mandatory warning labels on social media platforms, and the unauthorized distribution of sexual content without AI-generated consent.

The passage of this legislation highlights Newsom’s efforts to strike a balance between protecting children’s safety and maintaining California’s position as a global leader in artificial intelligence innovation.

Despite this, Meta and other representatives from the tech and communications industries have opposed the law. They argue that it could stifle innovation and place California-based companies at a competitive disadvantage on a global scale.

California is home to 32 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, solidifying its status as a major hub for artificial intelligence development.

The popularity of AI-powered technology—capable of answering questions, generating text, coding, creating images, and even composing music—has surged dramatically over the past three years. This rapid development is transforming how people access information, work, and learn.

Lawmakers express concern that chatbots, while useful, could negatively impact the mental health of young users who increasingly rely on AI for communication and advice. By enforcing transparency and safety protocols, California aims to mitigate these risks while fostering responsible AI use.

This law could set a precedent for other states and countries grappling with the ethical and social challenges posed by AI technologies, marking a significant step toward global AI regulation.