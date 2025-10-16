Baku, Tashkent unite to promote shared literary traditions [PHOTOS]

16 October 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, together with the Tashkent State Institute of Oriental Studies, have organized an international conference on the topic "Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan: Literary Ties and Prospects for Cooperation," Azernews reports.

The event was attended by prominent figures in science, culture, and the arts from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, as well as scholars, faculty members of the university, students, and media representatives.

In her speech, Professor Gulchehra Rikhsiyeva, Rector of Tashkent State Institute of Oriental Studies, stressed that the cultural and humanitarian relations between the two countries have been continuously developing in recent years, just as in other fields.

Minhojiddin Mirza, Deputy Chairman of the Uzbekistan Writers' Union, spoke about the cooperation between the writers' unions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, the friendship of poets and writers from both countries, and the history of their literary ties.

In his speech, Akif Marifli, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent, underlined that the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are based on deep historical roots. He emphasized that the high level of relations between the two brotherly countries today is the result of sincere friendship, mutual trust, and political will established between the heads of state – Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Thanks to this mutual trust and brotherly relations, cooperation between the two countries has reached the level of strategic partnership in all directions.

Professor Mahira Huseynova, Vice-Rector for International Relations at the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University (ADPU), presented a scientific report on "Cultural and Linguistic Common Roots of the Peoples of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: Historical and Contemporary Aspects."

In her report, she analyzed the historical, political, and cultural development dynamics of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations from a multifaceted perspective.

Following this, a group of Uzbek scholars, as well as Professor Badrikhan Ahmadli, Head of the Department at the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Konul Samadova, Faculty Member at ADPU, Doctor of Philology, and Professor Sevinj Ruinten, Associate Professor at Baku State University, along with other scholars from Azerbaijan, including Doctor of Philology, Professor Sevinj Aliyeva, discussed literary ties, scientific and cultural cooperation, and integration processes in the fields of literature, science, and culture between the two countries.

The conference also featured online participation from Azerbaijan.