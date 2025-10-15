Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 15 2025

Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates consistent performance in 2025

15 October 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)
Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates consistent performance in 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Azerbaijan began supplying gas to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria through TAP on December 31, 2020. The gas originates from the Shah Deniz field and reaches Türkiye through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and TANAP, with commercial deliveries via TANAP starting on June 30, 2018.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more