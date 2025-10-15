Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates consistent performance in 2025
Azerbaijan began supplying gas to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria through TAP on December 31, 2020. The gas originates from the Shah Deniz field and reaches Türkiye through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and TANAP, with commercial deliveries via TANAP starting on June 30, 2018.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!