Southern Gas Corridor demonstrates consistent performance in 2025

15 October 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan began supplying gas to Italy, Greece, and Bulgaria through TAP on December 31, 2020. The gas originates from the Shah Deniz field and reaches Türkiye through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and TANAP, with commercial deliveries via TANAP starting on June 30, 2018.

