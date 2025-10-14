Azerbaijani Army prepares weapons and equipment for autumn-winter operation [VIDEO]

14 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

According to the Ministry of Defense, complex maintenance and technical adaptation measures are being carried out across all branches and military units of the Azerbaijani Army — including the Separate Combined Arms Army — in line with this year’s training plan, to prepare weapons, combat and special equipment, and aviation vehicles for the autumn-winter operating season, Azernews reports.

The ongoing technical service work includes providing equipment with seasonal fuel and lubricants, inspecting electrical systems, and performing necessary maintenance at technical service points of military units.

Spare parts and required technical equipment are being supplied to the units through centralized distribution, ensuring compliance with full provision standards.

These seasonal service measures, aimed at maintaining high combat readiness and strengthening operational capability, are being conducted with strict adherence to safety regulations.