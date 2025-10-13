Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkiye hold third trilateral parliamentary meeting

13 October 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 13, the third trilateral meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye commenced in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The event began with an Executive Session, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament), the meeting was attended by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş.

The parliamentary leaders emphasized the strong brotherly ties among the three nations and their legislative bodies. They expressed confidence that the meeting would provide significant momentum toward advancing the goals of trilateral parliamentary cooperation.

During the Executive Session, participants engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on key items on the agenda.

Following that, the official opening ceremony of the trilateral meeting took place.

The event will continue today with speeches by the parliamentary speakers and broader discussions involving members of parliament from all three countries.