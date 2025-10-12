Israel potentially confirms Hamas's early release offer

12 October 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

An Israeli official might have confirmed that Hamas offered to release its hostages abducted on October 7, 2023, on Sunday, a day earlier than previously agreed on, informing the Hebrew-language media, including The Times of Israel, Azernews reports.

Allegedly, Hamas expressed readiness to honor the commitment before United States President Donald Trump arrives in Israel on Monday.

Previously, it was reported that Hamas could release its remaining hostages as early as Sunday.

Note that, Egypt has confirmed it will host an international summit on Monday for foreign leaders to discuss “the agreement to end the war in Gaza”.

The meeting will take place in the picturesque Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian presidency has said moments ago, Reuters reports.

More than 20 world leaders will attend, including US president Donald Trump.