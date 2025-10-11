SOCAR’s strategic expansion: Vision beyond borders

11 October 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In a recent statement delivered during Turkmenistan’s Independence Day celebrations, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov underscored a pivotal development in regional energy cooperation. He announced that the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is keenly interested in participating in the development of promising hydrocarbon fields in Turkmenistan. This declaration is more than a diplomatic gesture—it signals SOCAR’s continued evolution from a national oil company into a global energy powerhouse.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!