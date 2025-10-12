Azernews.Az

Sunday October 12 2025

World Bank projects steady growth for South Caucasus economies amid shifting dynamics

12 October 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
World Bank projects steady growth for South Caucasus economies amid shifting dynamics
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

World Bank experts note that the South Caucasus countries are increasingly focusing on renewable energy and digital export services, while their strategic position along the Middle Corridor continues to strengthen the region’s transport and logistics potential.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more