Events like CIS Games strengthen friendship, cooperation both within and beyond Commonwealth - President Ilham Aliyev
Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.
Referring to the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 8 in Ganja and six other cities — Gabala, Goygol, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Khankendi, and Sheki — the President emphasized: “Such events reinforce friendship and cooperation within the CIS and beyond, contributing to the strengthening of relations based on equality, consideration of mutual interests, and mutual respect.”
