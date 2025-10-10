Baku's strategic diplomacy shines at CIS Summit in Dushanbe

10 October 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan is actively participating in vital international platforms around the world, reflecting its commitment to a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as a reliable and independent actor in global affairs - strengthening ties not only with its neighbors but also with partners stretching from Asia to the West. This strategic approach has earned Baku increasing international trust and reinforced its role as a bridge between regional blocs.

A clear example of this balanced diplomacy is Azerbaijan’s active engagement in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The most recent CIS Council of Heads of State meeting, held in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, once again highlighted Baku’s strategic use of multilateral platforms to enhance regional cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev’s participation and his bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon reinforced Azerbaijan’s commitment to strong regional partnerships, particularly with fellow post-Soviet states.

“Relations [between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan] are founded on brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support,..” said President Aliyev during a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, underscoring the human and cultural bonds that underpin the political dialogue.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan date back to 1992, but it is the consistent high-level engagement - including the 2007 agreement on friendship and cooperation - that has given depth to this partnership. Both countries cooperate across a wide spectrum of sectors: economy, transport, culture, and energy. Importantly, their alignment within regional frameworks such as the CIS, OIC, and TRACECA has allowed them to coordinate on broader Eurasian issues.

President Ilham Aliyev’s comments during the meeting in Dushanbe were not only reflective but forward-looking. Praising Tajikistan’s urban transformation - “...Dushanbe is becoming more beautiful year by year,” he said - President Aliyev signaled the importance of people-centered development as a shared priority among CIS nations.

Although some view the CIS as a symbolic structure of post-Soviet unity, Azerbaijan uses the organization pragmatically - not as a nostalgic project, but as a platform to pursue strategic, issue-based cooperation. Baku's participation is targeted, selective, and aligned with national interests.

For example, Azerbaijan continues to support regional security initiatives, such as the 2022 CIS agreement on anti-corruption cooperation and the 2023–2025 Program on Combating Terrorism and Extremism. President Aliyev’s presence in Dushanbe reinforces the notion that Azerbaijan sees value in joint responses to cross-border threats - even while pursuing independent foreign and economic policies.

In his speech at the meeting, President Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s recent role as a cultural and sporting host within the CIS framework:

“Guests of the event witnessed firsthand the rapid revival of Lachin following its liberation from 30 years of Armenian occupation. A city that was completely destroyed has, in just a few years, transformed into one of the most beautiful and livable cities.” he said, thanking fellow CIS leaders for naming Lachin the 2024 Cultural Capital of the Commonwealth.

This statement serves dual purposes: demonstrating Azerbaijan’s commitment to cultural diplomacy, and subtly reinforcing its sovereignty over formerly occupied territories - now rapidly rebuilt and reintegrated.

Moreover, President Aliyev noted the successful hosting of the 3rd CIS Games in Azerbaijan, which brought together over 1,600 athletes from 13 nations. Cities like Ganja, Sheki, and even Khankendi - a city recently reintegrated into Azerbaijan’s administrative system - played host, highlighting Baku’s push to showcase normalization and national unity through soft power.

Azerbaijan’s active presence in Dushanbe also comes at a time of wider regional recalibration. The South Caucasus is undergoing significant geopolitical shifts following Azerbaijan’s full restoration of sovereignty over Garabagh. Meanwhile, Central Asian countries like Tajikistan are seeking to diversify external partnerships and strengthen ties with dynamically developing economies, such as Azerbaijan.

In this context, Baku presents itself as a bridge between East and West, North and South - a transit hub with a growing portfolio in energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure. For countries like Tajikistan, partnering with Azerbaijan offers access to Caspian transport corridors, energy projects, and modern digital frameworks.

The Dushanbe summit reaffirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to approach the CIS with selective multilateralism - engaging when and where its national interests align, and reinforcing bilateral partnerships within the broader framework. Baku’s diplomacy in the CIS is not about symbolic participation but strategic leverage - using soft power (such as cultural capital and sports diplomacy) while also contributing meaningfully to hard security issues and infrastructure integration.

As President Aliyev noted, the foundation of relations with Tajikistan - and by extension, many CIS states - is not merely political alignment, but “brotherhood, friendship, and mutual support.” In a world of shifting alliances, that foundation continues to offer both countries an adaptable and resilient platform for cooperation.