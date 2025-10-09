Baku hosts international conference on missing persons

9 October 2025 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

An international conference titled “Combining Efforts and Expanding Cooperation to Resolve the Issue of Missing Persons” is being held in Baku today within the framework of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Azernews reports.

The event has been organized by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, Trend reports.

The conference is attended by Chairman of the State Commission and Head of the State Security Service (SSS) Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, along with delegations from Türkiye, Georgia, Croatia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and several other countries.