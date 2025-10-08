State Social Protection Fund exceeds revenue forecast by 6% in 1st 9 months of year

8 October 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The revenues of the State Social Protection Fund (SSPF), operating under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, totaled 5.889 billion manats in the first nine months of 2025 — 6% (or 342 million manats) above the projected target, Azernews reports, citing the Fund.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!