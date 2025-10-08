ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut Settlement

8 October 2025 09:40 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) will establish a mobile base in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district, Azernews reports.

Expansion work will also be carried out at ANAMA’s existing bases.

The agency has already completed the necessary preparatory work for these projects and has awarded the contract to Shamkir Tikinti-18 Open Joint Stock Company (OJSC). Under the agreement, the company will receive 1.9 million manats for the implementation of the assigned tasks.

It should be noted that Shamkir Tikinti-18 OJSC was registered in 2011. The company’s authorized capital amounts to 64,458 manats, and its legal representative is Vagif Chingiz oglu Abdullayev.