Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 8 2025

Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore expansion of agricultural exports

8 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore expansion of agricultural exports
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to expand exports of eggs, meat, dairy products, and other agricultural goods subject to phytosanitary control from Azerbaijan to the Saudi market, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more