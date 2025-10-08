Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia explore expansion of agricultural exports

8 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have discussed ways to expand exports of eggs, meat, dairy products, and other agricultural goods subject to phytosanitary control from Azerbaijan to the Saudi market, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!