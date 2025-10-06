Azerbaijani rowers conclude CIS Games with four medals [PHOTOS]

6 October 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center has hosted rowing competitions as part of the third CIS Games, Azernews reports.

Based on the results of the two-day competition, Azerbaijani rowers have won a total of four medals.

Alimurad Hajizade claimed the silver medal. Amil Ramazanov won two bronze medals.

The duet of Ivan Vorobyanski and Huseyn Hasanov secured third place and earned a bronze medal.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries had confirmed participation. Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.