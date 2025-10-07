2nd AZHAB Forum highlights halal industry’s role in sustainable development

7 October 2025 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The 2nd Azerbaijan Halal Business (AZHAB) Forum has officially opened in Baku, bringing together government officials, international experts, academics, and business representatives from across the world under the theme “Halal industry as a source of sustainability in a rapidly changing world”, Azernews reports.

The two-day forum, organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMEDA) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, aims to strengthen cooperation in investment and trade, foster knowledge exchange, and attract foreign investment to Azerbaijan and the wider region.

The opening ceremony features addresses by local and foreign officials, the signing of documents, panel discussions, and the launch of an exhibition. Over the course of the event, six panel sessions will be held focusing on themes such as Islamic finance, halal business management, and strengthening partnerships between institutions supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This year’s forum is organized in partnership with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), SESRIC, SMIIC, the Islamic Chamber of Commerce Halal Services, and Caspian Event Organisers LLC, and is sponsored by ATENA LLC and Bilge Group.

An exhibition showcasing halal products and services also opened today as part of the “AZHAB Forum 2025.”

The inaugural AZHAB Forum was held in October 2024, attracting around 350 participants, including 100 international guests from regions such as Australia, America, Eurasia, and Africa. The event was supported by a resolution of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.