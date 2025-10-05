Azerbaijan at water crossroads driving sustainability through data-driven solutions

5 October 2025 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Today, water scarcity and mismanagement are among the most critical challenges confronting the world. Climate change, population growth, and inefficient infrastructure have made water security a top priority for governments globally. The key to overcoming these challenges lies in strategic planning, innovative technologies, and integrated governance.



Azerbaijan, like many countries, is not immune to these pressures. With increasing demand, regional disparities in water access, and aging irrigation systems, the nation stands at a pivotal crossroads. The recent Baku Climate Action Week 2025 offered a rare window into Azerbaijan’s evolving water strategy—and the urgency behind it.



Aliagha Azizov, Head of the Science and Innovation Sector at the State Water Resources Agency, laid out Azerbaijan’s ambitious digital roadmap for water management. The development of a National Strategy for the Efficient Use of Water Resources aims to modernize how the country controls, protects, and allocates its vital water resources.



“The accuracy of data is key,” Azizov emphasized, underlining that a comprehensive digital platform will serve as the backbone of this strategy. The platform will integrate data collection, processing, and analysis of all water bodies in Azerbaijan—from rivers and reservoirs to canals and pipelines.



This is a significant shift from the fragmented, analog systems that dominate water governance in many countries. Moreover, plans for a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based Water Atlas will provide transparent, real-time access to water-related data for researchers, the public, and decision-makers.

Azizov’s remarks also signaled a shift toward basin-level water management, a globally recognized best practice. The strategy calls for integrated oversight of both internal and transboundary water sources. This approach is especially relevant for Azerbaijan, where agriculture remains the largest water consumer.



By aligning water allocation with hydrological realities, and by improving real-time monitoring through sensor technologies, Azerbaijan is poised to enhance both water efficiency and agricultural productivity. The target? Minimizing water losses and leakages in drinking and irrigation systems by 2040, and ensuring 100% metering in drinking water networks. This aligns with international best practices that treat every drop as a data point—something essential for countries grappling with water stress.

ADB Support: A regional vision with global partners



Water challenges are rarely local in scope. Transboundary rivers, shared aquifers, and cross-border climate impacts require multilateral cooperation. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s water reform journey. Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB’s Country Director for Azerbaijan, noted that Azerbaijan could count on the bank’s support for modernizing irrigation infrastructure, integrating artificial intelligence into water data systems, and implementing its national strategy.



“Water problems are not just climate-related—they are also political,” noted Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan. Citing examples from South Asia, she emphasized how subsidy policies and governance models can directly undermine water sustainability. Importantly, Durrani-Jamal highlighted the role of satellite monitoring and risk mapping to identify “hot spots” of flood, drought, and scarcity. Such advanced tools enable a shift from reactive crisis management to predictive, long-term water governance.



Building on this, Ilhama Gadimova, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, stressed that water reform cannot succeed without transforming agricultural water use. She underscored that sustainable irrigation and smart water management are no longer optional but essential.



“Sustainable water management is impossible without innovation and cooperation,” Gadimova said, calling for increased regional dialogue and cross-sector collaboration to achieve these goals.



Together, these perspectives illustrate the multifaceted nature of water challenges in Azerbaijan—where political will, technological innovation, and cooperative governance must intersect to ensure water security for the future.



The Ministry of Agriculture is investing in digital education and AI applications within farming. These innovations are already yielding real changes, demonstrating that the future of agriculture in Azerbaijan is data-driven. Gadimova suggested that the country could soon be viewed as a model for others seeking to digitize their agricultural water systems. Her comments point to an important reality: water reform is not a sectoral issue—it is a national challenge. Solutions must encompass education, technology, governance, and infrastructure. These insights from Deputy Minister Gadimova align closely with Aliagha Azizov’s emphasis on the strategic development of key regions like Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, highlighting how coordinated efforts across sectors and regions are essential to advancing Azerbaijan’s water management goals.

Azizov noted that Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur represent significant untapped potential in water resources. With ongoing reconstruction and resettlement, these regions are being positioned as models for integrated, secure, and efficient water systems. Developing these regions' water infrastructure is not just a logistical task—it is a strategic imperative for ensuring water security and regional stability.

The vision presented during Baku Climate Action Week 2025 is comprehensive and forward-thinking. Yet, turning strategy into impact will require institutional coordination, sustained financing, and public engagement. With a mix of international support, domestic innovation, and cross-sector collaboration, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to build a resilient water system that supports its economic, environmental, and social goals.



In a world where water scarcity is becoming the new normal, Azerbaijan’s steps toward digital transformation and integrated water management could serve as a valuable blueprint for others.