Hong Kong International Airport cancels more than 100 flights amid Typhoon Matmo

5 October 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Hong Kong International Airport has canceled or delayed more than 100 flights due to the impact of Typhoon Matmo.

Azernews reports, according to airport authorities, 27 flights have been officially canceled, while 81 flights are expected to experience delays.

The airport management advised passengers to check the latest flight information directly with their airlines and to allow ample time for travel to the airport once their flights are confirmed. Weather conditions are forecasted to improve by October 6.

Typhoon Matmo marks the 12th cyclone this year to trigger a danger signal in Hong Kong — the highest number recorded since 1946.

When the typhoon made landfall in the city of Zhangjiang, Guangdong Province, China, wind speeds reached up to 42 meters per second. According to China Central Television, heavy rain and strong winds were reported in the coastal region during the storm’s arrival.

As the natural disaster approached, nearly 300,000 residents in Hainan and Guangdong provinces were relocated to safer areas in precautionary evacuations.