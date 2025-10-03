Creative Center delegation visits South Korea [PHOTOS]

3 October 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A delegation from the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Center, operating under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, has been on a business trip to South Korea, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the visit took place as part of a project implemented under a memorandum signed between the Culture Ministry and ADA University. The main purpose of the trip was to learn about South Korea's experience in the development of cultural and creative industries, as well as to discuss new cooperation opportunities in the fields of innovation and technology.

The delegation participated in the "EdTech 2025" exhibition held in Seoul and familiarized themselves with educational programs at the Korea Museum of Contemporary Art. Meetings at the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) focused on the international exchange of creative content and the implementation of joint projects.

As part of the program, the delegation also visited the country's leading science and innovation center, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). During the visit, they were introduced to the "Startup KAIST" program and provided information on projects at the intersection of culture and technology.

As a result of the visit, it is expected that Azerbaijan's creative industries will expand their international cooperation network, new opportunities will arise for young people, and the country’s creative ecosystem will be enriched with global trends.