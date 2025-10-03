Germany - important partner for us, President Ilham Aliyev says
Germany is an important partner for us, and we attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our bilateral relations, said President Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Azernews reports.
"Your visit to Azerbaijan in April gave a fresh impetus to the advancement of our cooperation, which encompasses a broad agenda.
I believe that we will continue our joint efforts to further develop the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, sustain our mutually beneficial cooperation across various fields, and enrich it with new content," the letter reads.
