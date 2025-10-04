Jabrayil celebrates city day for second time since liberation [PHOTOS]
For the second year, the city of Jabrayil has opened its arms to its returning residents, as citizens gathered to celebrate Jabrayil City Day on their native land, Azernews reports.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture together with the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan.
The celebration began with the opening of the exhibition “Garabagh — From the Lens to History,” dedicated to the history and rebirth of the region. The program will continue with a concert performance marking the occasion of Jabrayil City Day.
The festivities carry a deep symbolic meaning, as Jabrayil was one of the Azerbaijani districts liberated during the 2020 Patriotic War after nearly three decades of occupation. For many residents, the opportunity to celebrate on their ancestral soil for the second consecutive year is both a moment of pride and a testament to the city’s revival.
City Day has quickly become not just a cultural event, but also a powerful reminder of resilience, return, and the unbreakable bond between the people of Jabrayil and their homeland.
