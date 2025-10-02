New school building opens in Samux with support from Heydar Aliyev Foundation [PHOTOS]

2 October 2025 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s initiatives to improve the quality of education extend beyond the capital to include Azerbaijan’s regions. In Samux district, the renovation of Aliuşağı village secondary school had become necessary, as the original building, constructed in 1953, had fallen into disrepair over the decades.

In 2024, the Foundation began construction of a new school with a capacity for 360 students. The three-story facility consists of four separate blocks and is equipped with classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, an IT room, a STEAM center, and specialized spaces for military training, medical education, and vocational training. It also includes a kindergarten classroom, library, dining hall, assembly and sports halls, along with an outdoor sports field.

The school is fully furnished and equipped with educational tools and teaching aids for all subject areas and laboratories.

Under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s efforts to construct new educational institutions and renovate schools that have become unfit for use complement the state’s education policy, helping to provide the younger generation with a high-quality, knowledge-based learning environment.