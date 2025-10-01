Exhibition 'Art Without Borders 2025' unites artists from different countries [PHOTOS]

1 October 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The exhibition "Art Without Borders 2025" has opened at the Contemporary Art Center of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

The art project was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the International Artists Club.

This exhibition is the final exhibition of the international art symposium "Shabran-2025." The exhibition featured works by artists from Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Georgia.

The final exhibition featured the following symposium participants, including Meherrem Aliyev (Azerbaijan), Tural Moyufov (Azerbaijan), Adil Yusif (Azerbaijan), Badri Pachuliya (Georgia), Alexander Osipov (Kazakhstan), Nurguyana Innokentiyeva (Kyrgyzstan), Zukhre Ozkaraman (Northern Cyprus), Farrukh Negmatzadeh (Tajikistan), and Dilshod Azizov (Uzbekistan).

The exhibition opened with an opening speech by Farhad Khalilov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, and Professor.

He congratulated the artists participating in the symposium and wished them success in their future creative endeavors.

Farhad Khalilov emphasized that such creative encounters are a unique opportunity for cultural cooperation between our countries. He noted that similar artistic events will be held in the future.

The foreign artists participating in the exhibition were then presented with diplomas and gifts from Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

Symposium participants expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijan Artists' Union for the conditions created.

The International Art Symposium "Shabran-2025" provides a unique platform for lively communication and exchange of experiences between artists, promoting cultural enrichment and mutual understanding between countries.

The exhibition will run until October 3.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Artists' Union