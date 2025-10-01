President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President Sergio Mattarella attend opening of first academic buildings of Italy-Azerbaijan University

1 October 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who is on an official visit to our country, attended the opening of the first academic buildings of the Italy-Azerbaijan University in Baku on October 1, Azernews reports.

