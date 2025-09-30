Masdar to bring UAE’s sustainable aviation fuel expertise to Azerbaijan

30 September 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Masdar, the UAE’s leading renewable energy company, plans to introduce its experience in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, the announcement was made by Murad Sadiqov, Head of Masdar’s Azerbaijan office, during his speech at the Baku Climate Action Week 2025.

According to Sadiqov, Azerbaijan’s renewable energy development strategy extends beyond export-oriented projects — it is also aimed at enhancing the reliability and resilience of the national energy system.

“Our main goal is not just to fix current gaps in the energy grid but to build a more sustainable and dependable system,” he said, adding: “Unstable energy holds no value — stability is everything.”

He emphasized the importance of energy storage systems, grid balancing mechanisms, and a diversified mix of renewable sources. Sadiqov also highlighted the growing significance of offshore wind and green hydrogen, noting that Masdar is actively investing in green hydrogen production and has already launched a pilot project for sustainable aviation fuel in the UAE. The company now aims to replicate that success in Azerbaijan.

He also pointed out that the Azerbaijani government is investing heavily in modernizing the national grid. Recently, two major energy storage systems were announced to help manage energy flow and frequency, which are expected to significantly boost the grid’s stability and performance.

Sadiqov underscored that Azerbaijan’s green energy ambitions are not limited to Europe-bound exports.

“We’ve also witnessed agreements being signed with Central Asian countries. This marks a step toward building a large, stable energy network across the region,” he said. “Azerbaijan is becoming the heart of an emerging energy hub — one that will play a critical role in the energy transition not only for the Caucasus but for the entire Eurasian region.”