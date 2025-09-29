China launches low Earth orbit satellite group

29 September 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Saturday, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

The satellite group, the eleventh of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched at 8:40 p.m. (Beijing Time) aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket.

The satellites entered preset orbit successfully.

Saturday's launch marked the 597th mission of the Long March carrier rockets.