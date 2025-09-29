Azerbaijan to be represented UNESCO's conference in Barcelona

29 September 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani delegation will participate in UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT 2025), to be held in Barcelona on September 29-October 1, Azernews reports.

The delegation will be headed by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli.

The third High-Level Ministerial Dialogue on Culture-Based Climate Action will take place in Barcelona on September 28 in the framework of MONDIACULT 2025.

The dialogue will encourage the incorporation of culture into the global climate agenda and facilitate conversations on innovative strategies for achieving a sustainable future.

Established in 1982 through UNESCO's initiative, MONDIACULT is acknowledged as the largest intergovernmental forum on cultural policies worldwide.

This year's conference seeks to strengthen the role of culture as a fundamental pillar of global development and promote its inclusion as a distinct goal within the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Key topics for discussion will include "Cultural Rights," "Digital Technologies and Culture," "Education and Culture," "Cultural Economy," "Climate and Culture," and "Heritage, Culture, and Crisis."

The event will gather representatives from hundreds of countries, international organisations, cultural professionals, and members of civil society, providing a unique global platform for sharing ideas and experiences.