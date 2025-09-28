Moldova holds parliamentary elections

28 September 2025 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Parliamentary elections are being held in Moldova, Azernews reports.

According to Central Election Commission of Moldova, citizens are electing 101 members of parliament who will govern the country for the next four years.

A total of 14 parties, 4 blocs, and 4 independent candidates are participating in the elections.

The elections are being monitored by 3,423 observers, both local and international. Among them, 2,496 are local and 912 are international observers, including 296 representatives from international organizations.

To simplify the voting process, the Central Election Commission is using both paper and electronic voter lists at 30 polling stations in Moldova and abroad.

The election will be considered valid if at least 30 percent of registered voters participate.