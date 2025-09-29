Middle Corridor seen as strategic bridge for Turkic World integration

29 September 2025 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The Middle Corridor is not just a transportation project; it is also a strategic instrument for the integration of the Turkish world, according to Laszlo Vasa, Chief Researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs. He made the remarks during a conference of the Think Tanks of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku, Azernews reports.

“The Middle Corridor serves as a bridge between East and West, as well as between North and South, connecting regions and supporting routes that are sometimes overlooked. For the Turkish world, it represents not only logistics but also leadership and a strategic role in the global economy,” Vasa emphasized.

He noted that the project goes beyond mere transportation infrastructure, integrating cultural, economic, and political dimensions. Through the OTS framework, the corridor helps institutionalize and formalize centuries-old cultural and historical ties among Turkic states.

Furthermore, Vasa highlighted that the corridor lays a foundation for future cooperation in areas such as education, innovation, digital economy, foreign policy, and security, creating a platform for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors.

The Middle Corridor thus exemplifies how regional infrastructure projects can serve broader geopolitical and socio-economic objectives, enhancing connectivity while strengthening the strategic and cooperative capacity of the Turkic world in the 21st century.