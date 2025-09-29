President Ilham Aliyev awards Rafig Mammadhasanov with order of labor - decree

29 September 2025 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Rafig Mammadhasanov was awarded this order for his many years of fruitful work in the social and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on this matter.

Rafig Mammadhasanov has been awarded the Order of Labor, Second Class, Azernews reports.

