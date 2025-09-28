Nikol Pashinyan highlights importance of regional cooperation for Peace in South Caucasus

28 September 2025 08:50 (UTC+04:00)

"Our dialogue and brotherhood with Iran and Georgia are becoming more visible," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during his speech at the UN General Assembly, Azernews reports citing Azertac.

He stated that together with Azerbaijan and Turkiye, these relations are extremely important for seeing the South Caucasus region as a peaceful, stable, and developing environment.

"In this sense, I also value the 3 plus 3 format, which is an important platform for us to engage in dialogue with the countries of our region and to develop our traditional dialogue with the Russian Federation," Pashinyan emphasized.