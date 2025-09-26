Baku, Budapest strengthen cultural ties with new cooperation agreement [PHOTOS]

26 September 2025 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past few years, cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary have flourished, with both countries working together to foster deeper exchanges in various artistic and cultural fields.

This growing partnership has been particularly evident within the frameworks of regional organizations, especially those focused on Turkic cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli has recently welcomed Hungary's Minister of Culture and Innovation, Balázs Hankó, to Baku, Azernews reports.

During their meeting, Minister Karimli underscored the growing depth of cultural cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that the relationship continues to strengthen both bilaterally and within the broader context of Turkic organizations.

Minister Hankó expressed his optimism about the vast potential for cultural collaboration between Azerbaijan and Hungary. The two leaders exchanged ideas on enhancing cooperation in areas such as library management, cultural heritage preservation, cinema, and more.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of the "Program for Cooperation in the Field of Culture between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Innovation of the Republic of Hungary for 2025–2029." The five-year agreement, signed by both ministers, outlines plans for joint initiatives in the digitization of cultural heritage, creative industries, literature, fine arts, music, theatre, cinema, the book industry, and museum work.

This new agreement marks a significant milestone in the expanding cultural relationship between Azerbaijan and Hungary, providing the continued growth and success of their collaborative efforts in the years ahead.

Established on the centuries-old common historical roots, the Azerbaijani-Hungarian ties have made rapid strides towards progress and have been heralded as exemplary.

Since the opening of the embassies, the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations have progressed and been boosted by mutually beneficial steps.

The two nations have succeeded in building a strong partnership in many sectors, including political, economic, cultural, education as well as in sport.

Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy a long and rich history of cultural ties. The bilateral relationship has continued to strengthen and cover a broad range of spheres, especially culture and education.

In 2019, the House of Azerbaijan opened in the Hungarian capital of Budapest through the support of Azerbaijan's State Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

The Hungarian government highly appreciated the role of the Azerbaijani public and cultural figures in strengthening the Hungarian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

In 2020, the photographer was awarded the Hungarian Bronze Cross of Merit for strengthening the Hungarian-Azerbaijani cultural ties.

The resolution on the decoration was signed by Hungarian President Janos Ader. The principal conductor of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater was also awarded the Golden Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit for special services in the field of culture and contribution to Baku-Budapest ties.

Hungary takes a special place in the life of Ayyub Guliyev. Over the past years, the national conductor has successfully cooperated with multiple Hungarian cultural figures. Many Hungarian musicians are frequent guests in Baku.

In 2019, the Hungarian pianist Tamas Erdi performed at a charity concert co-organized by the Hungarian embassy in Baku and the Nargis Fund. Peter Bence, an incredible Guinness World Record-breaking pianist with the fastest fingers on the planet, continues to fascinate the Baku audience.

In February 2025, Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli met with Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas József Torma, highlighting the strong relations between the two countries, particularly in the cultural sphere.

Ambassador Torma expressed Hungary's commitment to deepening cultural relations, noting Hungary's rich cinematographic heritage and the presence of modern film studios. He also highlighted the successful establishment of the "Hungarian Literature Corner" at Azerbaijan's National Library in 2023.

Karimli proposed the mutual teaching of the Azerbaijani and Hungarian languages in higher education.