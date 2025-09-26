Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan to publish statistical data on green economy

26 September 2025 16:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan is preparing to compile and publish statistical data on the “green economy,” Deputy Chairman of the State Statistical Committee (SSC) Yusif Yusifov said, Azernews reports.

