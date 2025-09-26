UK, Azerbaijan eye business corridor linking free economic zones

26 September 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

The creation of a bilateral corridor connecting Baku’s free economic zones with London’s White City Campus–style accelerators would be a valuable step toward supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through digital channels, Azernews reports, citing Malini Mehra, CEO of Globe Legislator and curator of Baku Climate Action Week.

