UK, Azerbaijan eye business corridor linking free economic zones
The creation of a bilateral corridor connecting Baku’s free economic zones with London’s White City Campus–style accelerators would be a valuable step toward supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through digital channels, Azernews reports, citing Malini Mehra, CEO of Globe Legislator and curator of Baku Climate Action Week.
