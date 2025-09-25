Final day of Nasimi Festival covers Baku's historical sites [PHOTOS]

25 September 2025 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

The participants of the third Nasimi Festival, a celebration of poetry, spirituality, and art, have gathered in front of the Bakuvi mausoleum in the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, a magnificent example of medieval Azerbaijani architecture and monumental decorative art, Azernews reports.

A performance "Məst-i Dərviş" based on Nasimi's ode "Məst" was presented in front of this historical monument in the Old City. The script for the stage production was written by İlqar Fəhmidi. The ancient walls and streets of the Old City were immersed in Nasimi's ghazals. These ghazals highlighted themes central to Nasimi's work, such as the relationship between man and God, the notion that man is a particle of God, his role in life and society, and the idea that a person arrives in this world not by chance but with a special mission.

The director of the performance, Bahruz Vagifoglu, explained to journalists:

"It is more accurate to call this work a ritual performance. We brought this performance to the stage in just two weeks. I would like to see more such events, as our people will be nourished by this spirit."

Later, Eşq-i Nur project was presented. Under the mentorship of People's Artist and curator Sabina Shikhlinskaya,and with the participation of contemporary Azerbaijani artists and curators, the project aimed to bring Nasimi's poetry and philosophy into new aesthetic dimensions through the multi-layered expressive possibilities of contemporary art.

The exhibition was a metaphysical journey built around three concepts reflecting the deepest layers of human existence: love, light, and symbol. It featured visual art pieces, live installations, and ideas displayed on a monitor. The main goal was to present love not just as a romantic or emotional state but as a spiritual call, a divine attraction that lies at the foundation of existence.

One of the exhibited projects was "The Striping of the Word" by Lenay Seyidalizade. The presentation was about a person who carries truth in their body. The skin is peeled away, but the word remains.

Later, Nazrin Mammadova presented a synthesis of Nasimi's ghazals with mugham and electronic music.

The closing of the Nasimi Festival took place at the Atəşgah Temple Historical and Architectural Reserve, where a spiritual-sufi musical and literary-artistic night dedicated to Nasimi's legacy was performed by the Savalan group.