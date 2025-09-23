Indonesia to relocate capital to Nusantara by 2028

23 September 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Indonesian government plans to complete the transfer of the nation’s capital from Jakarta to Nusantara by 2028, Azernews reports.

To establish Nusantara as the new political and administrative center, authorities are actively constructing government complexes that will house Indonesia’s legislative and judicial institutions.

The idea of relocating the capital was initiated by former President Joko Widodo. Originally, the project aimed for completion by 2024, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused significant delays.

The move is primarily driven by Jakarta’s critical overpopulation, with a staggering population density exceeding 15,700 people per square kilometer. Jakarta also faces severe environmental challenges such as sinking land and frequent flooding, which have further motivated the relocation.

The estimated cost of building Nusantara is over $32 billion, reflecting the government’s ambitious vision to create a modern, sustainable, and resilient capital city.

Nusantara is being designed with cutting-edge green technologies and sustainable urban planning principles. The new city will prioritize renewable energy, smart infrastructure, and extensive green spaces to serve as a model for future urban development in Southeast Asia. Additionally, its location on the island of Borneo was chosen to reduce the environmental strain on Java, where Jakarta is located.