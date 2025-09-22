One of Vista's best features is back in Windows 11

22 September 2025 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Users of test builds of Windows 11 have been given the opportunity to set video files as desktop wallpapers, Azernews reports.

This became known thanks to an enthusiast on the social network X (formerly Twitter) under the nickname phantomofearth, who discovered this new feature in the latest Windows 11 Insider builds.

The ability to use dynamic wallpapers is not entirely new to Microsoft operating systems. Back in the Windows Vista era, there was a built-in utility called Windows DreamScene that allowed users to set video wallpapers. However, DreamScene was removed in Windows 7 and has not officially returned since, which led to the rise in popularity of third-party solutions like Wallpaper Engine, offering similar functionality.

According to available information, the new feature is currently available in Windows 11 Insider test builds version 26x20.6690 (Dev and Beta channels). To activate it, users need to enable Feature ID 57645315 and restart the explorer.exe process via Task Manager. After that, an option to select video files will appear in the Personalization settings, supporting formats such as .mp4, .m4v, .mkv, .mov, .wmv, .avi, and .webm.

It’s worth noting that video clips will only play on the desktop and will not affect the lock screen. Since this is an experimental feature, there is no guarantee it will make it to a stable public release, nor is there a definite timeline for its rollout. Nevertheless, given the logical appeal and demand for this improvement, Tom’s Hardware expects it to become widely available sooner or later.

Video wallpapers can significantly impact system performance and battery life, especially on laptops. It’s likely that Microsoft will include optimization options, such as pausing video playback when running on battery or during high CPU/GPU usage, to balance aesthetics with efficiency.

If this feature becomes mainstream, we might also see further enhancements — for example, interactive or adaptive wallpapers that change based on time of day, weather, or user activity, taking desktop personalization to the next level.