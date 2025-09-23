France’s economic activity is shrinking rapidly

23 September 2025 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Economic activity in France contracted in September at the fastest rate since April, as both the manufacturing and service sectors experienced a notable downturn, Azernews reports.

The country’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped from 49.8 in August to 48.4 in September, marking a five-month low. Since a PMI value below 50 indicates a contraction in activity, this decline signals ongoing economic challenges.

The manufacturing sector was particularly affected, with its PMI falling from 50.4 to 48.1, the lowest reading in three months. This drop reflects weakening industrial output amid falling demand.

A key factor behind the slowdown is declining consumer demand, with the total volume of new orders shrinking for the sixteenth consecutive month. This persistent drop in orders suggests continued caution among businesses and consumers alike.

Economist Jonas Feldhusen from Hamburg Commercial Bank noted that economic activity in France has weakened more sharply than at any time since April, underscoring growing concerns about the country’s near-term growth prospects.

This contraction comes amid broader challenges facing the Eurozone, including inflationary pressures, rising energy costs, and geopolitical uncertainties. However, some analysts believe that France’s diverse economy and strong export sector could help cushion the impact if global conditions improve in the coming months.