Vladimir Putin: Russia ready to respond to any threats

22 September 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured on Monday that Moscow is ready to respond to any existing or emerging threats, Azernews reports.

"This response will not be just verbal, but through the use of military-technical measures," Putin said during a Security Council meeting, adding that Russia can rely on "the effectiveness of its deterrent forces."

Furthermore, the Russian leader emphasized that Moscow prefers to resolve any issue through diplomacy rather than through military conflict. "Russia has always believed and continues to believe that political and diplomatic methods for maintaining international peace are preferable and prioritized based on the principles of equality, indivisibility of security, and mutual consideration of interests," he pointed out.