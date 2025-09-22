President: Favorable geographic location of Azerbaijan makes our country to become a strategic hub of regional economic policy

22 September 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

The favorable geographic location of Azerbaijan makes our country to become a strategic hub of regional economic policy, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The head of state emphasized that the transit volume of goods through the Middle Corridor is increasing each year. He noted that this indicator is expected to ramp up in the next years, in particular, with commissioning of the Zangezur corridor.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the modern infrastructure created in the country, including Baku International Trade Sea Port, Alat Free Economic Zone and modern railway network offer all amenities to the investors in terms of direct access to global markets and high transit efficiency. At the same time, special economic zones coupled with modern transportation and digital infrastructure offer ready-to-go platforms for production, logistics, renewable energy, digital services and high value chain agriculture.