Trial begins for extremist group members accused of sabotage and treason

The trial of Fakhraddin Haji oglu Shahmurov (born in 1984) and Jalal Muradov (born in 1960), members of an extremist group accused of planning sabotage, hostage-taking, and other serious crimes, has begun at the Baku Grave Crimes Court under Judge Elmin Rustamov, Azernews reports.

Both were arrested following an operation by the State Security Service (SSS).

During the hearing, the questionnaire data of the accused was clarified. Although Shahmurov received his education in Azerbaijani, he was provided with a Lezgi interpreter. His lawyer requested the case be returned to the preliminary investigation, arguing his client was not given an interpreter during earlier proceedings.

The prosecutor objected, stating Shahmurov is fluent in Azerbaijani, citing his authorship of a poem titled Dagestan written in Azerbaijani. He argued the defense motion was an attempt to delay the trial and evade accountability. The court rejected the motion. The next hearing is scheduled for October 6 and will be held in camera.

According to the SSS investigation, Shahmurov and Muradov, in collaboration with others, created a criminal association aimed at undermining Azerbaijan’s constitutional order. They organized secret meetings, formed closed groups on social media, and plotted acts of sabotage against state institutions. At one meeting involving a foreign national, a flag of the group was presented and Shahmurov was appointed to lead the planning of future crimes.

The group allegedly prepared a plan to seize a customs post on Azerbaijan’s state border, intending to damage the country’s defense capability and economic security by taking employees hostage. Their actions were thwarted through timely security measures.

The SSS charged Shahmurov with multiple grave crimes, including treason, preparing to take hostages, forming a criminal association, and preparing sabotage. Muradov faces charges of participating in a criminal association and making open calls against the state.