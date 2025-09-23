8th Turkish Film Days to be held in Baku

23 September 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

The 8th Turkiye-Azerbaijan Turkish Film Days will take place in Baku from September 26 to 30, Azernews reports.

The event will officially open with a gala night on September 26 at the Nizami Cinema Center.

This year's guest of honor will be Turkiye's renowned actress, star of "Yeşilçam", and member of the Turkish Presidency's Council for Culture and Art, Hülya Koçyiğit.

She will be visiting Azerbaijan for the first time and will meet with the audience during the gala.

The opening night will feature a screening of her famous film "Gəlin", in which she plays the lead role.

The gala evening will also be attended by "Savaşçı" TV series lead actor Berk Oktay, actors Anıl Altan and Duygu Mercan from the film "Aşk Bağları", as well as renowned musician Arslanbek Sultanbekov.

Additionally, the producer of "Rafadan Tayfa", İsmayıl Fidan, the producer of "Şımarık" film, Karina Mia Satlıkova, and the producer of "Aşk Bağları", "Qalip Güner", will also meet with movie fans in Baku.

The film days are organized with the support of Turkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, and Turkiye's Embassy in Azerbaijan, under the organization of the Local Thinking Society.

The main goal of the project is to strengthen cultural ties between the two brotherly countries.

The film screenings will be free of charge, and the audience will have the opportunity to watch selected works of Turkish cinema over the course of the five days.