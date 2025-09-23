First families set to return to Aghdam city this November

23 September 2025 16:18 (UTC+04:00)

A major milestone in Azerbaijan’s post-conflict reconstruction efforts is set to take place this November, when the first group of families will return to Aghdam city, Azernews reports, citing Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts.

According to Huseynov, the initial phase of the resettlement plan involves the relocation of 110 families to Aghdam. The project is part of a broader national initiative to revitalize territories that were liberated during the 2020 Garabagh conflict and to restore the social and economic infrastructure of these areas.

The resettlement process is being coordinated with the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons. Together, they are preparing the official list of families to be relocated, ensuring that all logistical and social support measures are in place. This includes the provision of housing, access to utilities, and integration into the city’s educational and healthcare systems.

Officials stress that this initial group of 110 families represents just the first phase of a much larger plan to repopulate Aghdam and other liberated territories. The government envisions a gradual, well-organized return process that will allow displaced residents to rebuild their lives in familiar surroundings while contributing to the reconstruction of local communities.

The return of residents to Aghdam city carries symbolic as well as practical significance. It underscores Azerbaijan’s commitment to restoring the region’s infrastructure, reviving its communities, and ensuring long-term stability. The effort is expected to attract further investment and development, paving the way for sustainable economic growth and social cohesion in the area.

As November approaches, attention will focus on the successful coordination of housing, utilities, and essential services, ensuring that the return of families marks the beginning of a new chapter in Aghdam’s history.